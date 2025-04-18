Chicago Cubs' Ace Sends Heartfelt Message on "X" As He Readies For Tommy John Surgery
Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele will miss the rest of the season because of Tommy John surgery, but he's vowed to come back better than ever.
Prior to surgery on Friday, Steele posted the following on social media:
Surgery today. Just wanted to take some time to say thank you to everyone who has sent their thoughts and prayers. Truly means the world to me at the number of people who have reached out to my family and me. It’s appreciated beyond belief. I’ll be back soon and better than ever.
The Cubs currently lead the National League Central at 12-9, but losing Steele is certainly a tough blow. One of the top lefties in the league, he was an All-Star in 2023. He went 16-5 that season and posted a 3.06 ERA. Though he battled injury in 2024, he still posted a 3.07 ERA in 24 starts. This year, he was out to a 3-1 campaign, but carried a 4.76.
In his absence, the Cubs will have to get more from free agent lefty Matthew Boyd and veteran Jameson Taillon. Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga, also one of the best lefties in the NL, will be asked to help carry the load.
The Cubs will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will be opposed by veteran righty Collin Rea, who is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA in the early going.
