Chicago Cubs Outfielder Ian Happ Set to Hit Injured List With Oblique Issue
The Chicago Cubs are placing star outfielder Ian Happ on the 10-day injured list with an oblique issue, 670 The Score's Bryce Levine reported late Monday night.
Happ missed his third consecutive game Monday, remaining on the bench as the Cubs faced the Miami Marlins. He hasn't appeared in a contest since Friday's showdown with the New York Mets.
Catcher Moisés Ballesteros will be the one called up to take Happ's spot on the active roster, per Levine. The 21-year-old backstop, who is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs' farm system, has hit .368 with a .942 OPS with Triple-A Iowa to open 2025.
Happ was batting .269 with three home runs, nine doubles, 19 RBIs, 29 runs, two stolen bases, a .745 OPS and a 1.0 WAR through 39 games before he went down. With two defensive runs saved, Happ was looking to contend for his fourth consecutive Gold Glove.
For his career, Happ is a .249 hitter with a .792 OPS who averages 24 home runs, 31 doubles, 78 RBIs, 80 runs and 10 stolen bases per 162 games. He earned NL Rookie of the Year votes in 2017 and NL MVP votes in 2020, then made his first All-Star appearance in 2022.
Losing Happ's bat and glove certainly won't help the Cubs as they try to remain atop the NL Central, but designated hitter Seiya Suzuki is fully capable of replacing him in left field in the short term. Ballesteros can slot into the DH rotation alongside Justin Turner and Carson Kelly.
