Colorado Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black After Historically Slow Start to Season
The Colorado Rockies have fired manager Bud Black, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
Black had served as the Rockies' skipper since 2017, leading the club to the postseason in each of his first two years on the job. Colorado proceeded to miss the playoffs six years in a row, then get out to a historically poor 7-33 start in 2025.
A win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday wasn't enough to save Black, considering he led the Rockies to a crushing 21-0 loss on Saturday. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer has been named interim manager through the end of the 2025 season.
Black's contract expired at the end of last season, but Colorado's front office gave him a short-term extension in October. He was unable to make it through that one tacked on year, getting dismissed six weeks into the campaign.
On the whole, Black went 544-690 across parts of nine seasons in Denver.
Black is the second MLB manager to get canned this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates dismissed Derek Shelton on Thursday.
Alongside Black, bench coach Mike Redmond was also relieved of his duties. His interim replacement is hitting coach Clint Hurdle, who only just joined Colorado's on-field staff when they fired Hensley Mullens in April.
Hurdle had previously been serving as special assistant to the general manager. He was the Rockies' manager from 2002 to 2009, though, and the Pirates' manager from 2011 to 2019. He has a National League pennant and an NL Manager of the Year award on his resume.
The Rockies' first game with Schaeffer and Hurdle in charge is scheduled for Monday. They will face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET.
