Miami Marlins' Dane Myers Lands On Injured List in Midst of Breakout Season
The Miami Marlins have placed outfielder Dane Myers on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, retroactive to May 11, the club announced Monday afternoon.
Myers last saw action against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, finishing that contest 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. He was dealing with back discomfort and underwent imaging on Monday, which led to him getting sidelined.
Through 29 games this season, Myers is batting .337 with three home runs, three doubles, 12 runs, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 1.1 WAR. He entered 2025 as a .265 career hitter with four home runs, nine doubles, 26 runs, 28 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .722 OPS and a 0.2 WAR across 66 appearances.
The Marlins won't be losing any outfield depth with Myers going down, though, since Derek Hill was returned from his minor league rehab assignment and activated off the 10-day injured list on Monday. Hill had been out due to a left wrist sprain on April 17.
Myers last hit the injured list in July 2024, when he missed over two months with a fractured left ankle. He suffered that ailment after getting ejected and kicking a door in the clubhouse.
For the Marlins' sake and his own, Myers is surely hoping to make a quicker return this time around. The former Rule 5 draft pick was one of the few breakout stars for Miami over the past month, with the team sitting dead last in the NL East at 15-24.
The Marlins are set to open a series with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
