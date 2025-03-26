Cincinnati Reds Surprisingly Will Have Versatile Player Back From Injury For Opening Day
After dealing with a shoulder issue all spring, the Cincinnati Reds will put the versatile Spencer Steer on the Opening Day roster.
The Reds open up the season on Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.
Reds' reporter Charlie Goldsmith had the news on social media:
Austin Hays to the IL with a calf injury. Spencer Steer will now be active. Dunn and Hurtubise made the team. Fairchild DFAd
Steer had a cortisone shot on his right shoulder on March 1. He reportedly played with shoulder discomfort most of last season as well and there was a real chance that he started the year on the injured list. He had just seven official spring training at-bats.
The 27-year-old Steer is a vital part of the Reds roster, playing all over the diamond defensively. Offensively, he hit .225 last season with 20 homers and 92 RBI. He also stole 25 bases, posting a .319 on-base percentage.
A three-year veteran of the Reds, he was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins back in 2019. The Reds acquired him in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota during the 2022 season.
The Reds are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League Central, but with new manager Terry Francona at the helm, plus the growth of young players like Elly De La Cruz, Steer and Matt McLain, the expectations are much higher this year.
Hunter Greene will get the ball on Opening Day against Giants' right-hander Logan Webb at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. ET.
