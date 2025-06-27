Colorado Rockies Activate Kyle Freeland From Injured List Following Back Issue
The Colorado Rockies have reinstated left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland from the 15-day injured list, the club announced Friday.
Freeland will start Friday night's road game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The veteran southpaw had been sidelined since June 12 with lower back stiffness, only needing to spend the minimum amount of time on the shelf.
In order to make room for Freeland on the active roster, Colorado optioned right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina to Triple-A Albuquerque. Molina was 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.0 WAR in five big league relief outings, most recently taking the mound Wednesday.
Freeland, 32, was 1-8 with a 5.13 ERA, 1.520 WHIP and -0.1 WAR on the season before going down. In the six starts leading up to his IL stint, though, Freeland put up a 3.67 ERA.
First pitch for Freeland's return to the mound is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
