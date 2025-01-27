Cristian Javier's Return Timeline Coming into Focus as He Recovers From Tommy John Surgery
Houston Astros right-handed Cristian Javier is eyeing a return in the second half of the 2025 season, according to comments he made over the weekend.
Javier is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last season. He was part of a rash of pitching injuries the Astros suffered over the last two years with Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers missing the entire 2024 season and Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy and JP France missing most of the year.
Javier made just seven starts in 2024 before going down with the elbow issues. He was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA, striking out 27 batters in 34.2 innings.
The 27-year-old is 33-18 lifetime with a 3.59 ERA and he was an integral part of the Astros run to the World Series title in 2022. He went 11-9 in that season.
With Verlander gone in free agency, and McCullers, Garcia and Javier unable to start the season in the rotation, the Astros will have to piece some things together early. They will use Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown at the top of the rotation, while also giving valuable innings to youngster Specer Arrighetti.
The Astros, while always dangerous, also have questions in their position player group. After trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, they appeared primed to lose Alex Bregman in free agency, but recent reports have indicated that the Astros could bring him back.
The team will report to spring training in Florida within the next three weeks and Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.
