Detroit Tigers Righty Alex Cobb Provides Positive Update on Injured Hip
Speaking on Saturday morning at spring training, Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb said that his injured hip is feeling better.
He's been set back by the hip injury and is likely to miss at least the first month of the season, but Friday represented the first time he's thrown since being shut down.
Per Chris McCosky on "X:"
Alex Cobb (PRP injection in hip) played catch for the first time yesterday, things are trending positively. "Not all the way over the hump, but it feels a lot better."
The 37-year-old Cobb missed much last season with injury as well but did go 2-1 in three regular season appearances. He posted a 2.76 ERA but threw just 16.1 total innings. He started games in the playoffs for the Cleveland Guardians as they advanced to the ALCS.
This will be the 14th season in the big leagues for Cobb, who spent 2011-2017 with Tampa Bay. Lifetime, he's a 79-76 pitcher with a 3.84 ERA.
He's also pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
Cobb won double-digit games for the Rays in four different seasons prior to leaving. He paired with the likes of David Price and James Shields to make up an exciting group of Rays pitchers for a portion of that time.
The Tigers figure to have Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson in the rotation at the start of the year. Kenta Maeda, Jackson Jobe and Casey Mize are also in contention for rotation spots.
Detroit advanced to the ALDS last year.
