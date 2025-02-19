Frankie Montas Provides Encouraging Injury Update For New York Mets
New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas is going to miss Opening Day because of a lat issue, and he will miss some time beyond that as well as he builds back up.
However, the veteran provided some encouraging news on Wednesday morning, saying he already feels better.
Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com:
Frankie Montas (high-grade lat strain) says he's "already feeling better" from the PRP injection he received this week. Said his no-throw period will extend 4-6 weeks - a bit more optimistic than the Mets' projection.
"It's not how you start," Montas said. "It's how you finish."
The 31-year-old Montas went 7-11 in 2024, pitching for both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. He helped Milwaukee get to the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Mets in the wild card round. A nine-year veteran of those two teams plus the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and Yankees, Montas is 44-46 lifetime with a 4.09 ERA.
He won 13 games for the A's back in 2021, finishing sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. Injuries got to him at the end of 2022, and he made only one appearance in 2023, but he made 30 starts again in 2024. That level of dependability is always coveted by major league front offices, which is probably part of what led the Mets to sign him this offseason.
New York comes into the season with massive expectations after signing Juan Soto to a 15-year deal. The team advanced to the NLCS last year as well, losing to the Dodgers.
