Gerrit Cole Delivers Positive Update to New York Yankees Media in Wake of Surgery
Speaking to the media on Monday, New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole delivered a positive update in the wake of his season-ending Tommy John surgery from March.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Gerrit Cole spoke with the media this afternoon in the Yankees clubhouse. He is continuing to improve following Tommy John surgery. Hopes to resume playing catch in August. He said he still pitches mentally every night before bed. “I haven’t given up any hits.”
Cole is going to miss the rest of this season but he figures to remain a huge part of the Yankees rotation in 2026.
The 34-year-old is one of the best pitchers of his era, having gone 153-80 over a 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. A six-time All-Star, Cole won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023 and has won two ERA titles.
He dealt with elbow issues last season but returned to go 8-5 in 17 starts as the Yankees won the American League pennant. He pitched just 95 innings for the season, striking out 99. He threw six innings across two appearances in spring training this year for New York, giving up seven earned runs.
The Yankees enter play on Monday at 19-15 and in first place in the American League East. They'll open up a new series with the San Diego Padres on Monday with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for New York while right-hander Nick Pivetta goes for San Diego.
