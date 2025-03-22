Outfielder Daulton Varsho to Open Season on Toronto Blue Jays' Injured List
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho will start the regular season on the injured list, manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday morning.
Varsho, who underwent surgery on his right rotator cuff back in September, has been serving as a designated hitter for the past three weeks of Grapefruit League action. He hasn't logged a single inning on defense, though, as is rehab process has yet to be completed.
Schneider hopes to get Varsho back in the first month of the season, with a stint on the 10-day injured list ruling him out until at least April 6.
The 28-year-old outfielder will be with the Blue Jays on Opening Day, collecting his Gold Glove award in Toronto before heading back to Dunedin, Florida. Per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Varsho is set to work with his former teammate, Kevin Kiermaier, who rejoined the Blue Jays as a special assistant and outfield whisperer in February.
Varsho hit .214 with 18 home runs, 21 doubles, 58 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, a .700 OPS, 28 defensive runs saved and a 5.0 WAR last season. Since breaking out as an everyday player with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, Varsho is a .223 hitter with a .707 OPS, averaging 24 home runs, 24 doubles, 70 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 27 defensive runs saved and a 4.9 WAR per 162 games.
Over the course of 10 spring training games, the banged-up Varsho hit .276 with four home runs, a double, a triple, nine RBIs and an 1.126 OPS.
With Varsho officially sidelined, both Davis Schneider and Tyler Heineman were told they made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster on Saturday, as was reliever Nick Sandlin.
Nathan Lukes is slated to get most of the time in center field during Varsho's absence, while George Springer and Anthony Santander will continue to man the corner outfield spots. Former Gold Glove winner Myles Straw, minor leaguer Steward Berroa and top prospect Alan Roden will compete for the fourth outfield spot in the final days of spring training.
