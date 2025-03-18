Here's the Latest on Detroit Tigers' Injured Outfielder Parker Meadows
Parker Meadows, who is dealing with a nerve issue in his arm, is making progress for the Detroit Tigers but his availability for Opening Day is certainly in question.
The following comes from Tigers' reporter Chris McCosky:
Not much new on the Tigers' injury report. Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling are doing all baseball activity except throwing. The one new development is that RHP Alex Cobb is scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow. He'd been limited to throwing on flat ground.
One of the better defensive outfielders in baseball, Meadows is a big part of the Tigers roster. They are coming off a season in which they advanced to the American League Division, even knocking out the Houston Astros in the wild card round.
A 25-year-old who is a veteran of two seasons, Meadows is a .241 career hitter with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He's the younger brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.
Parker was a second-round pick of the Tigers back in the 2018 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
Given his importance to the roster, the Tigers won't rush him back, instead allowing him to get fully healthy, whenever that is.
The Tigers will open up the season on March 27 on the road at the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers will have already played two games by that point, as they've opened up in the two-game Tokyo Series.
The Dodgers won the opener of that series on Tuesday, 4-1, beating the Chicago Cubs.
