High-Priced Boston Red Sox' Slugger Takes Big Step in Injury Rehab
Masataka Yoshida took a big step on Thursday in his efforts to return from a thumb problem for the Boston Red Sox.
Per Jen McCaffrey of 'The Athletic:'
Yoshida started swinging off a tee yesterday and said he thinks he could start taking BP soon but obviously will depend on how he feels. He’s getting a few different custom thumb guards to try. Said he felt the pain as far back as mid April but didn’t remember when it started
The 30-year-old was off to a slow start this season for Boston. Through 80 at-bats, he's hitting a respectable .275 but has just two homers and 11 RBI. As the Red Sox have looked to go to a more flexible and versatile lineup, Yoshida found himself losing playing time as he's essentially just a designated hitter at this point.
When he does come back, there's no telling how the Red Sox plan to use him, and there's even been the idea that he could be a trade piece for them in the future. Signed to a $90 million deal before the 2023 season, Yoshida still has three-plus years left on his contract.
He hit well in 2023, popping 15 homers and bringing in 72 over 140 games. He also hit .289, but with Craig Breslow opting for a different lineup style, he appears to have fallen out of favor.
The Red Sox are currently 28-29 on the season and in third place in the American League East.
They'll take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Fenway Park.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.