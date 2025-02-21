Injured Boston Red Sox Pitcher Makes Positive Moves as He Works Back
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford took a positive step forward on Friday as he battles back from knee soreness.
Crawford was back on the bullpen mounds at JetBlue Park, as recorded by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Crawford, a 28-year-old Florida native, made 33 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 183.2 innings as the team finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs.
Heading into this season, his role is unclear. The Red Sox figure to go with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito in the rotation, so long as everyone is healthy. Crawford could act as a multi-inning relief option or could serve as the sixth starter in a six-man rotation, which has been discussed as well. Both Buehler and Giolito are coming off injuries and could use a lessened workload, which a six-man rotation would help achieve.
A four-year veteran, Crawford has spent his entire career with the Red Sox. He's 18-31 with a 4.56 ERA and his 16 losses led all of baseball in 2024.
Regardless of how his role shakes out, Crawford will be a big part of the Red Sox plans in 2025. After adding Buehler, Crochet and Alex Bregman, Boston has its eyes on the ability to win the American League East and make a deep playoff run.
The Red Sox last got to the ALCS in 2021 and last won the World Series in 2018, when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
