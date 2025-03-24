Kansas City Royals Slugger Gets Injury Update, Iffy Status For Opening Day
Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino's status for Opening Day is unclear after he strained his hamstring late last week.
Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com:
Vinnie Pasquantino has a Grade 1+ hamstring strain. He’s doing everything he can to be ready for Opening Day. He won’t play in Arlington but plans on hitting in the cage today, then on the field tomorrow. Biggest box to check is being pain-free when he swings. #Royals
The 27-year-old is a huge part of the Royals lineup and the offense certainly regresses without him, but they aren't going to force the issue, either.
Pasquantino hit .262 last season over 131 games as the Royals advanced all the way to the American League Division Series. He hit 19 homers and drove in 97 runs, pairing with Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez to make up one of the best trios in the American League.
Lifetime, he's a .267 hitter with 38 homers and 149 RBIs. He made his major league debut in 2022 after being drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The Royals will open play on Thursday at home against the Cleveland Guardians in a battle of American League Central playoff teams. The Guardians won the division and were beaten by the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Royals also fell to the Yankees in the ALDS.
The Royals will send left-hander Cole Ragans to the mound in that game while the Guardians will pitch right-hander Tanner Bibee.
