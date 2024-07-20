Los Angeles Angels Superstar Mike Trout Set to Start Rehab Assignment Monday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is gearing up for his long-awaited minor league rehab assignment, according to a report from MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
Trout last suited up for the Angels on April 29. He hit the injured list with a left knee injury on April 30, then underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on May 3.
The 11-time All-Star is headed to the Angels' Spring Training facility Saturday and will face live pitching for the first time this weekend. From there, Trout is expected to officially start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Per Bollinger, Trout could return to Los Angeles' lineup as soon as next Thursday's series-opener against the Oakland Athletics. He is set to turn 33 years old two weeks later.
Trout was batting .220 before he went down, but he still had an .867 OPS through the end of April. He had also blasted 10 home runs in 29 games, which would have put the three-time MVP on pace for 56 over the course of a full season.
Unfortunately for Trout, full seasons have been hard to come by lately.
Trout was limited to 36 games in 2021, 119 games in 2022 and 82 games in 2023. His reputation as one of the league's best players helped him make the All-Star Game all three years regardless of the missed time, but his Hall of Fame career was still derailed in some major ways.
From 2012 to 2019, Trout averaged 35 home runs, 92 RBI, 24 stolen bases and a 9.0 WAR each year, batting .308 with a 1.009 OPS. Thanks to a laundry list of injuries and the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he is averaging 19 home runs, 40 RBI, two stolen bases and a 2.7 WAR a year ever since, batting .277 with a .958 OPS along the way.
Trout has another six years and $222.7 million left on his contract after this season. He currently leads active players in WAR while ranking second in home runs, second in OPS, third in batting average, third in triples, fifth in runs, 12th in hits and 12th in RBI.
