Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows Diagnosed With Arm Inflammation, No Structural Damage
Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows is dealing with right upper arm inflammation, the team announced Tuesday.
Meadows felt discomfort in his bicep during the Tigers' first game of Spring Training on Saturday. He underwent further testing Monday, and it appears he avoided any serious structural damage.
The 25-year-old outfielder is being treated daily and will be re-evaluated to see if he can resume baseball activities later this week, per the team.
Meadows was on and off the Tigers' big league roster in 2023 and 2024, but he is expected to take on a much larger role in 2025. Through 119 career MLB games, Meadows is batting .241 with 12 home runs, 16 doubles, eight triples, 41 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, a .729 OPS and a 3.1 fWAR.
FanGraphs' Steamer projections have Meadows slated to hit .236 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, seven triples, 56 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, a .709 OPS and a 2.8 fWAR across 133 games in 2025.
The Tigers have a month left of Grapefruit League action before the regular season gets underway on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
- CUBS EASING BACK ASSAD: Javier Assad is nearing a return from his oblique strain, but the Chicago Cubs could still put him on the injured list to open the season. CLICK HERE
- DURAN RETURNS TO ACTION: After missing the last two games with calf soreness, All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran will bat leadoff for the Red Sox on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- MURPHY SIDELINED AGAIN: Tom Murphy, trying to bounce back from an injury plagued 2024 season, has already suffered a herniated disc in the early goings of 2025 spring training. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.