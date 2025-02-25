Chicago Cubs' Javier Assad Could Open Season on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Javier Assad could start throwing off the mound this week, The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reported Tuesday.
Assad has been out with a left oblique strain since he arrived at spring training camp earlier this month. Manager Craig Counsell described the strain as "mild" at the time, shutting Assad down for a few days, but he has now been shelved for two weeks.
Per Sharma, the Cubs might not rush Assad back and could instead opt to place him on the injured list to open the regular season.
Assad is coming off his first full season as a big league starter. He took the mound just nine times in 2022 upon making his MLB debut, then he came out of the bullpen in 22 of his 32 outings in 2023.
Despite opening 2024 on a hot streak – he went 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 1.034 WHIP through his first nine starts – Assad's production fell off down the stretch. From May 21 on, Assad went 3-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 1.581 WHIP.
Various trade rumors linked the Cubs to Jesús Luzardo, Garrett Crochet and Dylan Cease this past winter, suggesting that Chicago was in the market for another starter even with Assad at full strength.
Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd make up the core of the Cubs' rotation without Assad. Should he miss time at the start of the year, Assad's spot could go to veteran free agent addition Colin Rea, or one of the youngsters – Ben Brown or Jordan Wicks.
Related MLB Stories
- DURAN RETURNS TO ACTION: After missing the last two games with calf soreness, All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran will bat leadoff for the Red Sox on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- MURPHY SIDELINED AGAIN: Tom Murphy, trying to bounce back from an injury plagued 2024 season, has already suffered a herniated disc in the early goings of 2025 spring training. CLICK HERE
- STANTON LEAVES CAMP: As he deals with injuries in both of his elbow, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has reportedly flown back to New York for further evaluation. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.