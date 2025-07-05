Los Angeles Dodgers Provide Encouraging Injury News on Multi-Time Cy Young Winner
After missing most of the season thus far with a shoulder injury, Los Angeles Dodgers' lefty Blake Snell is nearing a return to the mound.
Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com:
Blake Snell and Blake Treinen will face hitters again tomorrow (Saturday, one inning for Treinen, two for Snell). If all goes well, then the next step for both could be rehab assignments.
Dave Roberts also reiterated that Tyler Glasnow's next start will likely come with the Dodgers.
Snell, 32, is currently on the 60-day injured list. After being signed to a five-year deal this past offseason, he's made only two starts for LA, going 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He's struck out only four batters in nine innings. In addition to his absence, the team is also down Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow from its starting rotation.
A 10-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres, Snell is 77-58 lifetime with a 3.18 ERA. The Seattle-area native is a two-time Cy Young winner and a one-time All-Star. He won a league-high 21 games in 2018 for the Rays and helped them advance to the World Series in 2020.
As for the Dodgers, they enter play on Saturday at 56-33 and with the best record in the National League West. They'll take on the Houston Astros, who are 53-35, and owners of the best record in the American League West.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as Shohei Ohtani (LAD) pitches against All-Star lefty Framber Valdez. Ohtani will serve as an opener as he works back from Tommy John surgery.
Related MLB Stories
ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE TIES MANTLE: Aaron Judge just tied Mickey Mantle in some interesting and zany Yankees history. CLICK HERE:
JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE: