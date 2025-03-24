Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Details Weight Loss, Mysterious Illness
For two weeks now, Mookie Betts has struggled to hold down a meal.
The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop has been sick since March 10, two days before he and his teammates made the trip to Japan for the first games of the regular season. Betts was ultimately ruled out for the Tokyo Series as a result of the illness, not playing in either contest against the Chicago Cubs.
"The plane ride was brutal, that was one of the worst plane rides I've ever had," Betts said Sunday. "Got there and got one workout in, that was a really bad trip for Tokyo. So I came back, another bad plane ride. It hasn't been anything very encouraging, but it is what it is."
Betts told reporters that after entering spring training at 175 pounds, he is now down to 158. He has yet to receive a diagnosis, either.
The 32-year-old superstar was supposed to be in the Dodgers' lineup for their exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, but he was ultimately scratched less than two hours before first pitch.
Betts, hit .289 with19 home runs, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, a .863 OPS and a 4.8 WAR across 116 games last season, winning his seventh Silver Slugger and third World Series ring by the time 2024 was over.
The veteran right fielder is attempting to make the transition to shortstop for the second year in a row, all after trying to become a second baseman in 2023. If he is indeed healthy enough to play on Opening Day, Betts would presumably suit up at shortstop.
It remains to be seen if the eight-time All-Star will be ready in time for Thursday's showdown with the Detroit Tigers, though.
"Game one of the season, do I want to really give myself that much of an uphill battle? Sure, if that's what it takes," Betts said. "But if it physiologically makes sense, that's the question we really need to answer."
First pitch from Dodger Stadium on Thursday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
