Miller Gardner, Son of Longtime New York Yankees Outfielder Brett Gardner, Dies at 14
Miller Gardner, the youngest son of longtime New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died at the age of 14 on Friday.
Miller, along with several other family members, recently fell ill while on vacation. No further details on the cause of death have been revealed to the public at this time.
Gardner and his wife, Jessica, released a statement through the Yankees on Sunday.
"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the statement read. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."
The Gardners asked for people to respect their wishes for privacy while they mourn their loss.
The Yankees released a statement of their own shortly after.
"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," it read. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss."
Gardner got his start with the Yankees in 2005, when he was selected in the third round of the MLB draft. He made his big league debut in 2008 and remained with the club through the 2021 campaign.
Over the course of his career, Gardner totaled 1,470 hits, 139 home runs, 578 RBIs, 943 runs, 274 stolen bases and a 44.3 WAR. He made one All-Star appearance, claimed one Gold Glove and won a World Series ring in 2009.
Gardner's best season came in 2010, when he posted a 7.4 WAR.
Related MLB Stories
- KIRK INKS EXTENSION: Catcher Alejandro Kirk was set to hit free agency after next season, until he signed a five-year contract to remain with the Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
- JONES DEALT BACK TO CLE: The Rockies have agreed to trade outfielder Nolan Jones back to the Guardians in exchange for utility man Tyler Freeman. CLICK HERE
- NORBY LEAVES WITH INJURY: The Marlins are holding their breath, waiting to see if third baseman Connor Norby will be able to overcome his left side tightness in time for Opening Day. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.