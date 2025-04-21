Luis Arraez's Scary Collision at First Base Leads to Interesting Safety Discussion
San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was carted off the field on a stretcher on Sunday night following a scary collision at first base with Mauricio Dubon of the Houston Astros.
The Padres issued a positive injury update on Arraez, saying he had been transported to a local hospital. He's awake, responsive and able to move his extremities.
This is the second big collision at first base in as many days: Alan Roden of the Toronto Blue Jays was shaken up during a dust-up with Rowdy Tellez of the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Roden stayed in the game, but he was down for a period.
These two incidents led to an interesting point being raised on social media by Dalton Feely of Jomboy Media.
Today we have the collision between Luis Arráez & Maurico Dubón
Yesterday we had the collision between Alan Roden & Rowdy Tellez
Is it time for MLB to implement a safety bag to reduce the amount of potential collisions at 1st base???
The safety bag is something you see in youth leagues, but it was also just adopted as a rule this season in NCAA Baseball. Basically, it's a base next to first base. The outer base is for the runner and the inner base is for the fielder. It's designed to prevent collisions just like these.
It's unknown if Major League Baseball will look into this feature, but given that it's already been adopted in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see it get some discussion over the offseason.
