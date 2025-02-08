Miami Marlins' Eury Perez Reveals More Positive News in Tommy John Recovery
Speaking to the media on Friday, Miami Marlins young ace Eury Perez revealed good news in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
He said that he's begun throwing bullpens, already getting seven of them under his belt. He's also started to mix in more than just fastballs.
Per MLB.com:
“I'll say I feel very good right now,” Pérez said. “I will say 75 percent, just to put it out there in a number. But we're doing very well, just getting better. Throwing bullpens already. I'm throwing a lot of fastballs and also changeups.”
Perez experienced elbow problems last spring and it was ruled that he needed Tommy John last April. He was one of several pitching injuries for the Marlins, who lost Edward Cabrera, Jesus Luzardo, and Braxton Garrett for large portions of the year. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara also had Tommy John surgery and also missed the entire season.
The 21-year-old flamethrower made his major league debut in 2023 at the age of 19, going 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA as the Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He tossed 91.1 innings and stuck out 108, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over. He's formerly one of the top prospects in baseball.
The Marlins are projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball again this season, so there is no rush to bring Perez back before he is ready. Alcantara should be ready for Opening Day, but the Marlins have lost Garrett now to his own Tommy John surgery and Luzardo was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.
