Miami Marlins Outfielder Jesús Sánchez Slated to Open Season on Injured List
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez will start the 2025 regular season on the injured list, manager Clayton McCullough told reporters Saturday morning.
Sánchez is dealing with a left oblique strain, per Fish on First's Alex Krutchik. He is expected to return from the injury in four weeks, putting him in line to miss the first 15-or-so games of the regular season.
The 27-year-old was removed from Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros due to side pain. At the time, the move was labeled as a precautionary.
Sánchez is the longest-tenured position player on Miami's roster, despite the fact that he didn't became a full-time big league player until June 2021. No other Marlins batter has reached three years of MLB service time.
In 149 games last season, Sánchez hit .252 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, 64 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, a .731 OPS and a 0.7 WAR. For his career, Sánchez is a .240 hitter with a .736 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 26 doubles, 69 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a 1.5 WAR per 162 games.
Sánchez was batting .160 with one home run, one double, three RBIs, two walks and a .527 OPS through nine Grapefruit League games prior to his injury.
Without Sánchez in the lineup, Dane Myers will be the favorite to snatch his starting spot in the outfield. He would be suiting up alongside Derek Hill and Kyle Stowers, while Javier Sanoja and Eric Wagaman back them up off the bench.
Sánchez's injury could also open up a roster spot for Griffin Conine, or a non-roster invitee like Albert Almora Jr. or Heriberto Hernandez.
The Marlins' regular season gets underway at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 27. First pitch that afternoon is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
