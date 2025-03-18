Miami Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera Set to Start Regular Season on Injured List
Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera will start the 2025 regular season on the 15-day injured list, MLB.com's Christina De Nicola relayed Tuesday morning.
Cabrera exited last Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros with a blister on his right middle finger. He was scheduled to play catch Monday to gauge his status, and the result was less than encouraging for the Marlins.
The soon-to-be 27-year-old was slated to be Miami's No. 2 starter in 2025, only behind former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara. The front office moved off of Jesús Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Roddery Muñoz over the past few months – all while Braxton Garrett underwent season-ending elbow surgery – putting even more pressure on Cabrera to perform this year.
In four Grapefruit League starts this spring, though, Cabrera went 0-2 with a 25.07 ERA and 3.214 WHIP. Of the 12 pitches the threw before getting the hook Saturday, only two were strikes.
This will mark the second season in a row that Cabrera has started on the injured list, as a right shoulder impingement delayed his 2024 debut until April 15. He could be in for a similar timeline here in 2025, depending on how his blister develops.
Cabrera made 40 starts over the past two seasons, going 11-15 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.408 WHIP and 2.4 WAR in that span. He went 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.074 WHIP and 2.1 WAR in 14 starts as a rookie in 2022.
With Cabrera out of the picture, waiver wire add Connor Gillispie could be part of the Marlins' rotation to start the year. He would round out a group that also includes Alcántara, veteran free agent acquisition Cal Quantrill and intriguing youngsters Max Meyer and Ryan Weathers.
Miami's regular season begins at home on March 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who figure to have one of the best rotations in the National League this season and beyond.
