Miami Marlins Pitcher Max Meyer Suffers Hip Impingement, Lands on Injured List
The Miami Marlins placed right-handed pitcher Max Meyer on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Meyer lasted 5.0 innings Monday against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs, five total runs and 10 hits in the Marlins' eventual loss. He wasn't removed with an injury, but it appears he got banged up in the defeat.
The Marlins recalled right-handed relief pitcher George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville to round out their roster in Meyer's absence.
Meyer opened up 2025 red-hot, falling one out short of a quality start in his first appearance before achieving the feat in each of his next four outings. Entering April 27, Meyer was 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.067 WHIP and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Over his next seven starts, though, Meyer went 1-3 with a 7.01 ERA, 1.731 WHIP and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 26-year-old, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, will be eligible to return to the big leagues on June 18.
Related MLB Stories
- STOWERS TRADE RUMORS: Less than a year after the Baltimore Orioles shipped former top prospect Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins, the breakout outfielder could be on the move again. CLICK HERE
- TUCKER OFF TO HISTORIC START: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has racked up 26 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases and a 2.4 WAR since getting traded by the Houston Astros last winter. CLICK HERE
- PADRES TURN TO BERGERT: Ryan Bergert, who excelled in his four relief appearances with the San Diego Padres earlier this season, is coming back up from Triple-A to take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.