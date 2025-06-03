MLB Insider Pegs Miami Marlins Outfielder Kyle Stowers as Potential Trade Candidate
With the trade deadline less than two months out, it may be time for sellers to start gauging the market.
FanSided’s Robert Murray compiled a list of four players who he expects to come up in trade rumors moving forward. On that list was Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers, who was dealt away by the Baltimore Orioles alongside Connor Norby at last summer's deadline as part of the Trevor Rogers trade.
The Marlins' current regime has not hesitated to deal away key big league contributors, and that could very well continue. Murray reported that one rival executive believes the franchise will try to get value for anyone besides catcher Agustín Ramírez or starting pitcher Eury Pérez.
That would leave Stowers up for grabs, despite his standing as Miami's most productive position player so far in 2025.
Stowers, 27, is currently batting .279 with 10 home runs, eight doubles, 32 RBIs, an .837 OPS and 0.7 WAR. He was a career .208 hitter with a .600 OPS through 117 games prior to this season.
The former top prospect won't be arbitration eligible until after the 2026 season, and he won't hit free agency until 2030. As a result, Murray posited that the Marlins' asking price could be high.
At the same time, contenders looking for a boost to their outfield depth chart could be willing to meet those demands by the time playoff races are closer in late July.
