San Diego Padres Set to Call Up Pitcher Ryan Bergert For 1st Career MLB Start
Ryan Bergert got his first taste of big league action in April, but the righty will take on an even larger role upon his return to the majors on Tuesday.
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Monday night that Bergert would start Tuesday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants. The transaction has not yet been made official, so it remains to be seen what corresponding move the Padres will make to get Bergert up from Triple-A El Paso.
While Bergert has four MLB relief appearances under his belt, Tuesday will mark his first career start. The 25-year-old went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.250 WHIP and 0.2 WAR in 4.0 innings of action between April 26 and May 6.
In nine Triple-A starts this season, Bergert is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.444 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. The former sixth round pick out of West Virginia has made 79 starts in his minor league career.
Bergert will be matched up with Landen Roupp, who primarily came out of the Giants' bullpen as a rookie in 2024. This season, Roupp is 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.429 WHIP, 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.1 WAR through 11 starts.
After Bergert, veterans Nick Pivetta and Dylan Cease will round out the San Diego's rotation for the remainder of the series in San Francisco.
Related MLB Stories
- MCMAHON BUZZ BUILDING: While Ryan McMahon has been a staple in the Colorado Rockies' lineup longer than anyone else, the third baseman's time in Denver could come to a close this summer. CLICK HERE
- CARPENTER HITS 3 HR: Kerry Carpenter went yard three times against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, becoming the first Detroit Tigers player to achieve the feat since Victor Martinez in 2016. CLICK HERE
- STOWERS TRADE RUMORS: Less than a year after the Baltimore Orioles shipped former top prospect Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins, the breakout outfielder could be on the move again. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.