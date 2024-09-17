Fastball

New York Mets Ace Takes A Big Step Toward Injury Return on Tuesday

If the New York Mets are able to make the playoffs this year, perhaps Kodai Senga will be an option on the mound.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in 2024.
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga took a major step toward a possible return from injury on Tuesday, according to Newsday.

Per Laura Albanese on social media:

Senga threw a bullpen today and did some PFP drills. No word yet on what the next moves will be but being activated in the final week of the regular season is still in play, Mendoza said

That's huge news for a Mets team that enters play on Tuesday with a 1.0 game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot in the National League. If the Mets are able to hold onto a playoff spot, perhaps Senga will be an option there, although likely in a relief role.

The 31-year-old has only pitched in one game this year because of various ailments. He has a 3.38 ERA and struck out nine over 5.1 innings. This most recent injury is a lower leg issue.

He made his debut a season ago after coming over from Japan and instantly impressed, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA. He struck out 202 batters in 166.1 innings and carried a Mets rotation that traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The Mets will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Mitchell Parker (WASH) pitches against Tylor Megill (NYM).

Parker, a young lefty, is 7-9 with a 4.24 ERA this season. Megill is 3-5 with a 4.48 ERA.

New York is 82-68 while Washington is 68-82.

