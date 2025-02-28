New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo Back From Foot Injury, Making Spring Training Debut
Brandon Nimmo is starting in left field and batting cleanup for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals on Friday, the team has announced.
It will mark Nimmo's first in-game appearance of spring training. He was recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot over the offseason, delaying his start to camp and costing him the first week of Grapefruit League play.
Nimmo had actually been dealing with his plantar fasciitis since last May, although he played through it for the remainder of 2024. It flared up in the playoffs, but he did not miss any of the Mets' 13 postseason contests.
While Nimmo recorded 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a 2.7 fWAR in 2024, his .224 batting average was a career-low and his .727 OPS was his lowest since 2016. FanGraphs' ZiPS projections have the soon-to-be 32-year-old slated to hit .251 with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .767 OPS and a 3.8 fWAR across 141 games in 2025.
After averaging just 72 games played between 2019 and 2021, Nimmo has appeared in at least 151 in each of the last three seasons.
Here is the Mets' full lineup for Friday afternoon's showdown with the Nationals:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Pete Alonso, 1B
4. Brandon Nimmo, LF
5. Mark Vientos, 3B
6. Luis Torrens, C
7. Tyrone Taylor, CF
8. Jared Young, DH
9. Luisangel Acuña, 2B
SP: Brandon Sproat, RHP
First pitch from Clover Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
