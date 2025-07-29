Noted Sports Injury Expert Gives Worrisome Update on Aaron Judge's Arm Problems
Entering play on Tuesday, the New York Yankees are 57-49 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League. However, that position is tenuous, as they are just 0.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for that spot, and they are just 1.5 games away from being out of the playoffs entirely.
The path to October gets even more murky when you consider the absence of Aaron Judge, who is currently out with a flexor strain in his throwing arm.
And while the general consensus has been that Judge avoided disaster, noted sports injury expert Will Carroll says that's not necessarily the case.
He said the following on the popular 'Foul Territory TV' program:
"...This is worse than the UCL tear, I know that's strange to say. For Judge, this is everything. Without this, he cannot play, which is why he's on the injured list. This doesn't heal quickly. This small, little tendon, which overlaps with the UCL, often takes a month or even more to heal up. He's not going to be able to throw...For Judge, this is bad. For the Yankees this bad..."
The 33-year-old Judge has been putting together an MVP campaign for New York, hitting .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs. He has a whopping 218 OPS+ and a .449 on-base percentage, which leads baseball. If the season ended today, he'd lead the majors in on-base percentage, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.
The Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
