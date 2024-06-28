Pittsburgh Pirates Activate Martín Pérez Off Injured List to Make Start Friday
The Pittsburgh Pirates have reinstated left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Pérez, who had been dealing with a left groin muscle strain for the past month, will face the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
The veteran southpaw last took the mound in the big leagues on May 26, also against the Braves. He gave up one earned run in 3.0 innings of work that day before exiting with his groin injury, and he hit the IL on May 28.
Pérez made one rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 22, allowing one earned run and striking out five on 63 pitches across 5.0 innings.
To make room on the active 26-man roster, Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in Pérez's place.
Pérez was 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA, 1.552 WHIP and 0.0 WAR in 11 starts before he got hurt.
In the six starts he made between March and April, Pérez posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.356 WHIP. The 33-year-old then made five starts in May, putting up a 7.54 ERA and 1.853 WHIP in that time.
Pérez signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates in December, fresh off winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He was one of several veteran additions Pittsburgh made to its rotation this past offseason, alongside Marco Gonzales.
The Pirates have had some of the best starting pitching in baseball over the past few months, but not because of Pérez or Gonzales, who have both been out. Instead, homegrown ace Mitch Keller has returned to form, while rookies Jared Jones and Paul Skenes have cemented themselves as forces to be reckoned with.
Still, getting Pérez back in the fold will help Pittsburgh take some pressure off of its young guns, and that starts with his return to action Friday in Atlanta.
FIrst pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.