The Road to Injury Recovery For Boston Red Sox' Triston Casas Sounds Absolutely Brutal
The Boston Red Sox received some devastating news on Saturday morning, learning that first baseman Triston Casas will be sidelined with torn left patellar tendon.
In all likelihood, this injury will cost him the rest of the season and probably much longer.
On social media, Dr. Jesse Morse posted a gruesome update on what he thinks is ahead for the youngster. Morse is CEO of Injury Expertz and is Board Certified in Family and Sports Medicine.
Awful would be an understatement.
The is one of the most devastating injuries in all of orthopedics.
The patellar tendon attaches the kneecap to the shin.
It is most commonly partially/fully torn in offensive lineman in American football.
There are 2 different versions: partial tear and full thickness tear.
This is a gruesome surgery and absolutely exhausting rehab.
Despite that, unfortunately the data post surgery is quite poor, at least for elite athletes (most of the data is from the NFL).
Realistically 1 year recovery, if not longer.
The worse part is that this is a completely fluky play.
I can’t even comprehend the mechanism to tear the patellar tendon falling like he did.
Wishing him the best of luck in his long arduous journey.
Casas, 25, was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018 out of the Florida high school ranks. Though he was hitting just .182 this season, he was expected to be a pillar of the lineup. Armed with big power, he has 45 career homers since debuting in 2022.
The Red Sox will likely use Romy Gonzalez in his place at the start, but there could be other moves coming, including potentially signing World Series champion Anthony Rizzo.
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
RARE DUO: Aaron Judge (Player of the Month) and Max Fried (Pitcher of the Month) made some extremely rare history for the Yankees in the month of April. CLICK HERE:
GARCIA TIME! Maikel Garcia accomplished something never done by a Royals third baseman this week against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE: