Tim Anderson Scratched From Miami Marlins' Lineup Against Colorado Rockies
The Miami Marlins are no longer starting Tim Anderson at shortstop against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Anderson was initially announced as Miami's No. 6 hitter for the game, but he was scratched less than two hours later. It was a precautionary measure, per MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, as the veteran continues to deal with a sprained left thumb.
Vidal Bruján will bat eighth and start at shortstop in Anderson's place. He is batting .275 with a .741 OPS in 21 appearances this season.
Anderson left Monday's series finale against the Washington Nationals early as a result of his thumb injury. The 30-year-old shortstop was held out of the lineup Tuesday as well.
The longtime Chicago White Sox standout signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Marlins in February. Prior to this thumb injury, Anderson appeared in 29 of Miami's first 31 games.
Anderson hadn't exactly been setting the world on fire, however, as he was hitting just .221 with a .520 OPS. He has three doubles, three stolen bases and five RBI, but no home runs.
As a result, Anderson's production has continued to drop off since his peak from 2019 to 2022. Anderson won an AL batting title and a Silver Slugger in that four-year span, in addition to making two All-Star appearances.
Anderson was a .318 hitter with an .820 OPS between 2019 and 2022, averaging 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games. He posted a -2.0 WAR across 123 games in 2023, and his WAR already sits at -0.3 just one month into 2024.
Miami, down Anderson, will take on Colorado at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Marlins took Game 1 in miraculous comeback fashion, winning 7-6 in extra innings.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.