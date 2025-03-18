Toronto Blue Jays Could Need Help in Starting Rotation Because of Max Scherzer Injury
According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays could test their starting rotation depth early in the season as a result of Max Scherzer's lingering thumb discomfort.
That’s the most important question in camp right now, and if Scherzer isn’t ready in time for Opening Day -- which is certainly a possibility at this point -- the Blue Jays have some decisions to make.
The 40-year-old Scherzer is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will hope he's able to overcome this and be healthier in 2025. He signed a one-year deal this offseason.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,407 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander)
Rodriguez is armed with a mid-90s fastball, a good changeup and a good slider, he went just 1-8 for the Jays with a 4.47 ERA last year, but he did make 21 starts. A native of Cuba, he represented Cuba at the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, Bloss was acquired last season in the trade deadline deal that sent Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick of Houston back in the 2023 draft out of Georgetown.
He made his major league debut last season for Houston, going 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA. He struck out 11 batters in 11.2 innings. In the minors, he was 4-6 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 21 starts.
The Blue Jays open the regular season at home on March 27.
