Toronto Blue Jays Down Another Reliever as Zach Pop Manages Elbow Discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Zach Pop has been shut down due to right elbow discomfort, manager John Schneider told reporters Thursday morning.
Pop last took the mound in Monday's spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs in 0.2 innings. The MRI he underwent after the outing showed inflammation, but no structural damage.
Still, Pop will not throw for the next seven-to-10 days. That timeline runs right up to Opening Day, meaning Pop could very well start the regular season on the injured list alongside Erik Swanson and Ryan Burr.
Pop hasn't been the most efficient reliever in the Blue Jays' bullpen over the past few years, but he has emerged as one of the team's most reliable workhorses. The 28-year-old righty ranked second on the roster with 58 appearances in 2024.
The Blue Jays initially acquired Pop from the Miami Marlins at the 2022 trade deadline. He went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP and 0.5 WAR down the stretch that season.
Pop has yet to recreate that production, as he is 3-5 with a 5.81 ERA, 1.306 WHIP and -1.7 WAR over the last two seasons. He went 0-1 with a 5.10 ERA and 1.800 WHIP in seven spring training outings, although his ERA and WHIP sat at 3.00 and 1.500, respectively, prior to his injury-impacted outing on Monday.
