Toronto Blue Jays Key Reliever Gives Encouraging Injury Update as Opening Day Nears
The Toronto Blue Jays got some good news on Wednesday, as key reliever Erik Swanson threw for the first time since being shut down from throwing a few weeks ago because of a forearm issue.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on social media:
Erik Swanson (forearm) threw for the first time Wednesday since he was shut down. “Felt good,” according to Schneider, “he was encouraged that he didn’t need anything done, other than a shot.. so, so far so good.” #BlueJays
There's been no official word yet on whether or not Swanson will be ready for Opening Day, but it's likely that he begins the year on the injured list.
Swanson is coming off a disastrous season that saw him go 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He was even demoted to the minor leagues, throwing in just 45 big-league games, which was a far cry from the 69 he appeared in in 2023. The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East at 74-88.
A six-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays, he was acquired by Toronto in a trade before the 2023 season. Even though his 2024 was rough, the Jays are counting on him to bounce back as they look for better results out of their bullpen.
After finishing as one of the lowest-rated units in baseball last year, the Jays went out and signed veteran Yimi Garcia and hard-thrower Jeff Hoffman, with the latter set to serve as the team's closer.
In addition to Hoffman, the Jays also went out and signed slugger Anthony Santander and traded for Gold Glove second baseman Andres Gimenez.
They open the regular season on March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
