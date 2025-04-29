Toronto Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho Activated From Injured List, Set For Season Debut
The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder Daulton Varsho from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the club.
Varsho underwent shoulder surgery to repair his right rotator cuff in September. He had been able to take at-bats since spring training, but only resumed playing defense during his minor league rehab assignment earlier this month.
In 12 Grapefruit League contests, Varsho hit .242 with a .697 OPS. He proceeded to go 3-for-25 with zero extra-base hits, zero walks and seven strikeouts between Single-A and Triple-A over the past few weeks.
Regardless of his struggles at the plate, Varsho has been cleared to return and make his regular season debut Tuesday.
To make room for Varsho on the active roster, the Blue Jays optioned infielder Will Wagner to Triple-A Buffalo.
Varsho broke through and won his first career Gold Glove in 2024. He has racked up 65 home runs, 193 RBIs and a 13.5 WAR over the past three seasons.
The 28-year-old will start in center field and bat sixth in against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, stepping in for the three-man platoon of George Springer, Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
