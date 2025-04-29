Dane Myers' Historic Pinch-Hit Grand Slam Not Enough to Lift Marlins Over Dodgers
Through the first five innings of Monday's showdown between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, things were going just about as expected.
The Dodgers held a 5-0 lead after chasing Edward Cabrera off the mound, racking up nine hits, three walks and a home run to that point. The Marlins, on the other hand, had come up empty against Dustin May.
Miami finally got to May in the sixth, starting off the inning with a walk, two singles and a run. May ultimately got the hook, handing the ball over to Anthony Banda.
Connor Norby came in as a pinch hitter and drew a walk to load the bases. Instead of sending Matt Mervis out in the high-stakes scenario, manager Clayton McCullough brought in another pinch hitter.
Dane Myers represented the tying run when he stepped into the batter's box, and he didn't leave anything up to chance. On a 3-1 pitch up and in, Myers cranked a fastball 405 feet to center for a home run.
As noted by MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, Myers became just the second player in Marlins history to hit a game-tying, pinch-hit grand slam. Justin Bour achieved the feat on June 10, 2016.
Among the other players in franchise history to hit pinch-hit grand slams are Jeremy Hermida and Ryan McGuire. Perhaps only Bruce Avens' was more clutch than Meyers and Bour's, though, considering it gave the last-place Marlins a late lead over the Dodgers on May 7, 1999.
Unfortunately for Miami, Myers' grand slam didn't lead to a win over Los Angeles this time around.
The scored stayed locked at 5-5 until the top of the 10th, when Jesús Sánchez hit a go-ahead RBI double. That was erased when Tommy Edman walked things off with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the frame, however.
Myers went 2-for-2 on the night, bumping his batting average up to .315 and his OPS to .790. The 29-year-old outfielder now has a 0.4 WAR through 20 games in 2025, compared to his 0.5 WAR across 44 games in 2024.
The Marlins and Dodgers will continue their series Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
