Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles to Face Off in 1st 'Friday Night Baseball' Game of 2025
With the regular season is right around the corner, it's time for baseball fans to start hashing out their viewing plans.
MLB and Apple TV+ announced the slate of "Friday Night Baseball" games for the first half of 2025 on Monday. The very first primetime contest on the streamer this season will be between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at 7 p.m. ET on March 28.
The New York Mets and Houston Astros will go head-to-head that same night at 8 p.m. ET.
It remains to be seen which of Apple's broadcast crews will be in Canada and which will be in Texas. Play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo, analyst Dontrelle Willis and sideline reporter Heidi Watney make up one group, while the other is comprised of Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs and Tricia Whitaker.
Toronto has an additional "Friday Night Baseball" game on the books for April 18 against the Seattle Mariners. Baltimore, meanwhile, has also been slotted in on June 13 and June 27 for their 7 p.m. ET games against the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays.
This marks the fourth season that Apple TV+ has been running "Friday Night Baseball."
