Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles to Face Off in 1st 'Friday Night Baseball' Game of 2025

MLB and Apple TV+ announced their "Friday Night Baseball" slate through June, with the March 28 showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles getting the ball rolling.

Sam Connon

Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) throws to first base as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) slides into second base in the second inning at Rogers Centre.
Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) throws to first base as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) slides into second base in the second inning at Rogers Centre. / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the regular season is right around the corner, it's time for baseball fans to start hashing out their viewing plans.

MLB and Apple TV+ announced the slate of "Friday Night Baseball" games for the first half of 2025 on Monday. The very first primetime contest on the streamer this season will be between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at 7 p.m. ET on March 28.

The New York Mets and Houston Astros will go head-to-head that same night at 8 p.m. ET.

It remains to be seen which of Apple's broadcast crews will be in Canada and which will be in Texas. Play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo, analyst Dontrelle Willis and sideline reporter Heidi Watney make up one group, while the other is comprised of Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs and Tricia Whitaker.

Toronto has an additional "Friday Night Baseball" game on the books for April 18 against the Seattle Mariners. Baltimore, meanwhile, has also been slotted in on June 13 and June 27 for their 7 p.m. ET games against the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays.

This marks the fourth season that Apple TV+ has been running "Friday Night Baseball."

Related MLB Stories

  • SCHERZER SHOVES AGAIN: Future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer gave up just one hit in Sunday's Spring Training game between the Blue Jays and Phillies. CLICK HERE
  • ISAAC, MORGAN TALK SPRING TRAINING: Two of the highest-rated first base prospects in baseball, Xavier Isaac and Tre' Morgan, are seemingly joined at the hip. CLICK HERE
  • ROCKIES LOSE RELIEVER: After a promising debut season out of the bullpen in 2024, Rockies righty Jeff Criswell is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss all of 2025. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News