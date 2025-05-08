Toronto Blue Jays Second Baseman Andrés Giménez Leaves With Quad Injury
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez was removed from Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels as a precaution with right quad tightness, the team announced.
Giménez got his last at-bat in the top of the seventh, bunting for a hit while moving a runner over to third. He eventually scored from third on a single from Bo Bichette, which capped off a three-run rally for the Blue Jays.
The Angels proceeded to stage a comeback in the ninth, walking it off to steal the victory.
As for Giménez, he finished the contest 1-for-3. That helped him extend his hitting streak to five games, giving him a .368 batting average and .789 OPS since May 2.
Giménez has appeared in all 36 games for Toronto so far in 2025.
The Blue Jays traded for Giménez and the five years, $96.9 million remaining on his contract this past winter, bringing the three-time Gold Glove winner over from the Cleveland Guardians. He hit .308 with an 1.131 OPS across his first seven games with Toronto, but hit just .120 with a .357 OPS between April 4 and May 1.
On the whole this season, Giménez boasts a 0.8 WAR.
It remains to be seen just how serious Giménez's quad injury is, or if he will need to miss any time.
The Blue Jays are set to close out their series with the Angels on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- FRIED KEEPS DEALING: Max Fried gave up one run with eight strikeouts in 7.0 innings against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, earning him a spot in the New York Yankees' history books. CLICK HERE
- CHAPMAN BREAKS RECORD: Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman delivered a 103.8 mile-per-hour pitch against one of his former teams, the Texas Rangers, en route to collecting his fifth save of the season Wednesday night. CLICK HERE
- A'S ROOKIE MAKES HISTORY: Jacob Wilson is already up to 40 singles and 20 RBIs through just 36 games, placing the Athletics' rookie shortstop atop an all-time American League leaderboard. CLICK HERE
