Workhorse Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Preparing For Minor League Rehab Stint
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash is nearly ready for his rehab assignment, The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reported Sunday.
Brash has been out since the early days of Spring Training, when he fell victim to elbow inflammation. He began playing catch in early March and was throwing off the mound again a few weeks later.
After starting the season on the 15-day injured list, Brash went to the Mariners' team training facility in Peoria, Arizona. He has since tossed a few bullpen sessions and live batting practices.
Divish reported that Brash is on the books for one more session on the mound in Arizona. Once he gets past that, the team will determine a schedule for his rehab stint.
The 25-year-old right-hander will then follow in the footsteps of starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who is currently on a rehab assignment of his own.
Brash made his MLB debut in 2022, going 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.559 WHIP, 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.1 WAR across 39 appearances.
The righty took the next step in 2023, improving his stats across the board in an AL-leading 78 appearances. Brash went 9-4 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.330 WHIP, 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings, four saves, 24 holds and a 1.3 WAR – second-best among Mariners relievers.
Seattle currently has five relief pitchers on the injured list: Brash, Eduard Bazardo, Jackson Kowar, Gregory Santos and Collin Snider. Still, the Mariners' bullpen ranks No. 3 in the league with a 2.69 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, as six of their eight active relievers boast ERAs under 2.58.
