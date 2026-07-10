2 American League Players That Deserved to Be All-Stars but Got Snubbed

The first half of the 2026 season concludes this weekend. Up next is the All-Star break. The best of the best from the American League and National League will square off on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the NL will look to win for the third time in the last four years.

As always, there are players that have performed well in the first half, but were ultimately snubbed in All-Star voting. Here are two players in the American League who deserved to be All-Stars this season, but were ultimately left off the rosters despite their strong starts.

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) delivers the pitch in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Logan Gilbert has been the Seattle Mariners' best starting pitcher this season. The 29-year-old right-hander is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 18 starts and 107 1/3 innings pitched while also averaging 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

He was an All-Star in 2024, but has unfortunately been left off this season. The right-hander certainly deserved consideration to be on the roster with the type of season he is having. Sadly, his hot start to the season appears to have gone unnoticed.

He is still a key part of Seattle's rotation and will be needed in the second half, but it's a shame that he was not rewarded for his hot start to the season and will ultimately be sitting out the All-Star game.

Sonny Gray

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray is a three-time All-Star, and after being traded to the Boston Red Sox, he appears to have found his rhythm again. The veteran right-hander is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts.

Unfortunately, he too has been left off the roster. In his two years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he never was selected to be part of the All-Star team, but now with the Red Sox, he is putting together his best season since 2023, when he was a Cy Young candidate.

But he still was not rewarded with an All-Star selection. With a couple days to go before the break, that may change, but it looks as though he too will have to sit out the All-Star game despite getting off to a very strong start.

There is a lot to like about what he has been able to do this season, and he certainly deserves a shot to be an All-Star again. Unfortunately, Major League Baseball did not see it that way, and he won't be in Philadelphia.