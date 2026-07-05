Unexpected Team Will Be Involved in Tarik Skubal, Sonny Gray Sweepstakes

With the second half of the 2026 season almost upon us, it will soon be time to focus on the trade deadline. The expectation is that pitchers such as Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray will be traded. They are in the final year of their contracts and could be moved for the right price.

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox both appear to be in position to sell at the deadline rather than buy, so it will be interesting to see what teams will be in the mix for their services.

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that an unexpected suitor may emerge for both of them.

"The Houston Astros, badly needing an outfielder, are showing strong interest in Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies. They also plan to be in the Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray sweepstakes," Nightengale reported.

Astros expected to join Skubal, Gray sweepstakes

Jun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros do need some help with their starting rotation. Beyond Hunter Brown, there isn't a lot of depth, so it will be important for them to add an arm, especially with Framber Valdez gone.

The most likely option of the two is probably Gray, as he comes with a hefty contract and likely won't cost too much, especially as a rental. Skubal will cost a lot of top prospects, and the Astros aren't really in a position to trade prospects, as their farm system is depleted.

Still, adding one of these two starters could give them a great chance to get back to the postseason after falling short in 2025. They are close in both the American League West and wild card races, sitting 2 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners and two games back of the Texas Rangers.

They are three games under the .500 mark at 44-47, so they don't exactly look like a contender, but the American League has been weak this season, so it will be interesting to see if they can climb back in the race. Another starter could give them the boost they need to at least get a wild card spot and potentially go on a run in October.

They could always change their approach and sell if they can't get hot, but right now, it appears as though they are going to be looking for upgrades, We'll see who they ultimately end up with as the deadline draws closer.