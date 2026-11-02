2 Free Agent Fits for NPB Pitcher Kaima Taira

Free agency is set to begin on Monday with the World Series now complete. The class of free agents this year isn't the strongest, but there are some potential hidden gems that may be coming from overseas. On Monday, Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira entered the posting system after going 12-5 with a 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.

Japanese RHP Kaima Taira of the Saitama Seibu Lions (NPB) has entered MLB’s posting system. In 2026, he went 12-5 with a 1.36 ERA and 141 Ks in 146 innings. Taira, who turns 27 on November 15, holds a career 1.78 ERA across eight NPB seasons. pic.twitter.com/7veoJKdCUL — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2026

The right-hander turns 27 on November 15 and has a 1.78 career ERA over his eight-year career. Plenty of teams could use a starting pitcher or two as the offseason officially gets underway. Here are two teams that could benefit from having Taira in their rotations.

Chicago Cubs

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-hander Matthew Boyd recently opted out of his contract with the Cubs, while Clay Holmes has done the same and Cade Horton is likely out for most of 2027. So, adding another arm from Japan to pair with Shota Imanaga might not be a bad idea for the Cubs. Their rotation is full of question marks, so it's going to take a little creativity to stabilize it and ensure that they get back to the postseason in 2027 after an exit in the wild card round this past October.

The Cubs were the second wild card team in the National League, finishing well behind the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central title, but adding another arm could go a long way for Chicago.

Chicago White Sox

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox had a 2-0 lead in the ALDS before letting it slip away and falling short against the Cleveland Guardians. Their problem was that they did not have the quality of pitching to go deep into the playoffs. There are pitchers on their roster with potential, but adding a high-upside arm to lead the rotation would give them a better chance to make a deeper run in the postseason if they get back in 2027.

They don't have a true ace leading the staff, and Taira could be exactly what they are looking for as they try to bounce back from their ALDS loss.

The future is bright for the White Sox, but they could certainly enhance that future if they ultimately decide to take a chance on Taira and boost their starting rotation for the next several years.

The class of free agents isn't great, but a small-market team like the White Sox could benefit from the uncertainty surrounding labor negotiations.