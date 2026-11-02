Ranking the Top 10 Trade Candidates of the MLB Offseason

While the 2027 MLB season is far from guaranteed, as threats of a lockout loom large over the league, the offseason is here nonetheless. Regardless of when, and possibly if, the ‘27 season begins, teams will still be active in the offseason. Qualifying offers will be issued, free agents will be signed and trades will be made as teams prepare for the next campaign.

There could be some big names on the trade block this offseason, too, with a number of standout players entering the final season of their current contract. If their respective teams don’t think they’ll be able, or are unwilling, to re-sign them, a trade could be on the horizon. We’re going to look at the top 10 trade candidates this offseason, assessing potential fits for each player. But let’s be clear: not all of these players will be traded, and there’s a good chance not even half of them will. But teams will certainly be checking in on their availability and testing the waters to see if they can find common ground and get a deal done.

10. Jeremy Peña, Astros SS

Astros SS Jeremy Peña could be a trade candidate this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros balked at the opportunity to lock up Peña for the long haul, and now they may look to flip him to help shore up a farm system that ranks as one of the worst in MLB. Had Houston been more proactive, they could’ve signed him to a long-term deal prior to the 2026 season. Instead, they opted to wait, which only saw Peña’s price rise further. Entering the final year of arbitration, Peña is coming off a strong season in which he recorded a 3.7 bWAR across 112 games. He tied his career high with 22 home runs and recorded 56 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and had a .802 OPS. Peña hasn’t finished a season with a bWAR below 3.7 in any of his five seasons in MLB. He struggled a bit defensively in ‘26, but has historically been a steady hand at the shortstop position for the Astros and even won a Gold Glove in his rookie year.

Potential trade suitors: Braves, Blue Jays, Red Sox

9. Joe Ryan, Twins SP

Joe Ryan has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan’s name has been floated in trade rumors for the last few seasons, and his future in Minnesota will once again come into question this winter. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of arbitration after the Twins declined the mutual option in his contract, and the club may look to cash in on its standout starter while it still can. If the team doesn’t intend to sign him to a long-term contract, or Ryan indicates he isn’t interested in re-upping with the Twins, there’s a real chance Minnesota will look to flip him during the offseason. 2026 wasn’t Ryan’s best season, but he still logged a 3.79 ERA with 159 strikeouts and 31 walks in 144 2/3 innings. He was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, so he should have plenty of suitors from teams looking to bolster their starting rotation.

Potential trade suitors: Mets, Red Sox, Cubs

8. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 2B

The Diamondbacks may look to trade Ketel Marte during the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see Marte traded this offseason after what’s been a frustrating past few seasons with the Diamondbacks. Marte made headlines in August after no-showing a game in Boston, which saw Arizona place him on the restricted list. It wasn’t the first time Marte failed to report to the team without advance notice, and it could be what leads to the end of his time with the organization. Marte still has four seasons remaining on his six-year, $116.5 million contract, in addition to a player option worth $11.5 million in 2031. Given how much team control comes with his contract, the D-Backs would likely command a steep price for the 33-year-old, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be off limits in the offseason. Marte had a 2.2 bWAR in ‘26 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .748 OPS. A switch-hitting second baseman, Marte has generated 18.5 bWAR and hit 111 home runs over the last four seasons.

Potential trade suitors: Red Sox, Tigers, Yankees

7. Zach Neto, Angels SS

Zach Neto’s time with the Angels could come to an end this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neto will be a hot commodity in trade talks this offseason. The Angels will have a new front office in place, and they may look to enter a full-blown rebuild, for which Neto would be their most valuable trade piece. The 25-year-old has consistently been one of the top shortstops in MLB over the last few years. He’s amassed 15.6 bWAR over the last three seasons, a span in which he’s racked up 76 home runs and 216 RBIs. His defense isn’t elite at shortstop, so any interested team may look to move him over to second base. Neto is under team control through the 2029 season, so he’ll command a high price in any trade this offseason.

Potential trade suitors: Yankees, Red Sox, Braves, Rays

6. Mason Miller, Padres RP

The Padres may look to cash in on Mason Miller during the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With some glaring holes to fill on the roster, the Padres may pivot off the marquee closer they spent so much to acquire just a couple of seasons ago. Landing a rotation-ready starting pitcher will be crucial this offseason, especially after Michael King opted out of his deal. If the cost of doing so is moving Miller, that may be the best route forward for the Padres. Miller is undeniably one of, if not the best closer in MLB. His fastball is up in the triple digits, and it’s not even his best pitch. San Diego could land themselves a hefty haul in exchange for Miller, and with other solid bullpen pieces in place, leveraging his talent into a frontline starter could be a viable option. Miller registered a 1.67 ERA with 129 strikeouts across 70 innings to go with 38 saves.

Potential trade suitors: Yankees, Pirates, Mariners

5. William Contreras, Brewers C

William Contreras was named World Series MVP after the Brewers defeated the Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Kenneth Walker III in the NFL, the reigning World Series MVP could be on the move shortly after winning a championship with the Brewers. Contreras is a vital part of this Milwaukee team, but he’s entering his final year of team control, which could prompt the Brewers to offload him in the offseason. It’s a strategy we’ve seen Milwaukee lean upon in recent years, with last offseason’s Freddy Peralta trade serving as a recent example. As the Brewers looks to keep roster costs down, Contreras may not be able to get the type of deal he’s seeking from the franchise, which may lead the club to cash in on him while his value is at its highest. Contreras had a strong regular season in ‘26, with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and a .758 OPS, all while playing excellent defense behind the plate. If they do trade Contreras, however, Milwaukee would be shorthanded at catcher and would need to seek another backstop to help replace him, with no minor-league reinforcements ready to fill his void.

Potential trade suitors: Yankees, Cubs, Astros

4. Drew Rasmussen, Rays SP

Drew Rasmussen helped lead the Rays to the World Series, but he could be traded this offseason as the team aims to keep costs down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a career year in 2026, the Rays will have to pay Rasmussen $20 million in ‘27, a price that’s likely higher than what they’re comfortable giving the standout righthander. Rasmussen has earned that type of pay day, but with the Rays frequently aiming to keep their costs low, he might not fit into their plans for the future. A reworked contract is a possibility, one that would provide Rasmussen more term at a lesser AAV, but a trade could also come to fruition. The 31-year-old logged a 2.67 ERA across 30 starts this season with 174 strikeouts against just 32 walks in 172 innings. He’s proven he can be a contending team’s ace, and the Rays could get quite a haul in exchange for the All-Star starter if they were to engage in trade talks.

Potential trade suitors: Mets, White Sox, Cubs

3. CJ Abrams, Nationals 2B

CJ Abrams doesn’t have a new deal in place with the Nationals and could be traded in the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams’s name popped up ahead of this year’s trade deadline, but he ultimately remained with the Nationals, though he did undergo a position change, moving from shortstop to second base after struggling at his original position. At the plate, Abrams is as good as they come. He set career highs in 2026 with a .834 OPS, 33 home runs and 106 RBIs, and he also stole 34 bases and had 30 doubles. Acquiring Abrams would come at a significant cost considering he’s under contract through the 2028 season and is one of the game’s best offensive players at the age of 26. Washington won’t feel any pressure to trade him given his contract situation, but they would receive a massive haul of talent which might persuade them to offload Abrams.

Potential trade suitors: Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners

2. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves RF

Ronald Acuña Jr. is entering the final year of his contract with the Braves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves picked up the club option in Acuña’s contract, so he’ll be on the books for $17 million in 2027, which will be the final year of his contract. It’s possible that he’s played his last game in Atlanta, however, after being booed off the field in the NLDS. Acuña has struggled with injuries throughout the past few years, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players in MLB. Still, he hasn’t played more than 107 games in a season since ‘23, and the Braves may look to get a deal done before possibly letting him walk in free agency next offseason. Last season, Acuña had 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .796 OPS across 107 games. He has an elite arm and speed in right field, and there would be plenty of teams willing to take a gamble on him and his inexpensive contract, especially if they think he’d be willing to sign an extension.

Potential trade suitors: Phillies, Mariners, Royals, Pirates

1. Elly De La Cruz, Reds SS

Elly De La Cruz has been linked as a top trade candidate in the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is one of MLB’s most electric players, but the Reds don’t have a glowing history of handing out big-money extensions, which may lead to a blockbuster offseason trade. Still just 24 years old, De La Cruz still has a few years of team control before he’ll hit free agency, so Cincinnati will be in no hurry to trade him. But teams will be monitoring his situation closely, and perhaps could look to lure him away from the Reds this offseason, though it would take an extremely dense haul of prospects and MLB-ready talent to do so. De La Cruz set career highs with 30 home runs, 72 walks and a .880 OPS in ‘26, and he’s marginally cut down his strikeout numbers as he continues to develop at the plate. He’s got one of the strongest arms at shortstop across the league and turned in an impressive campaign defensively with seven outs above average.

Potential trade suitors: Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays, Yankees