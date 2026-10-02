ALDS Fatal Flaws: Rays, Yankees, White Sox, Guardians

The American League Division Series is scheduled to kick off on Saturday afternoon with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians being the final four teams alive in the American League.

The White Sox and Guardians will kick off the action with the first pitch of the day scheduled for 1 p.m ET. The Yankees and the Rays will play later on in the evening with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before the two series begin, let's take a look at all four of the teams and what could be the fatal flaw that gets them knocked out of the American League Division Series.

Tampa Bay Rays: Lack Of Power

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Caminero is a superstar and bashed 42 homers. Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz both tied for second place on the team with 22 long balls. After them, no one else hit more than 15. The Rays finished 22nd in the league with just 169 homers. Caminero accounted for 24.8 percent of them. So, if the Yankees can keep Caminero off the board, the Rays are going to have a tough time hitting it out of the ballpark, which is exceptionally important in the postseason.

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge's Health

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees made it through the wild-card series against the Boston Red Sox without Judge, but things are only going to get more difficult from here on out. The Yankees crushed Boston behind Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. The Rays finished with the best record in the American League for a reason. The Yankees are going to need to be at their best to advance. That means they need Judge.

Chicago White Sox: Pitching

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox's lineup is their biggest strength. The pitching is not. In the regular season, the White Sox finished the season with the 15th-ranked team ERA in baseball at 4.12. The White Sox's pitchers stepped up in the wild-card round with a 2.50 ERA in the two-game sweep over the Houston Astros. If there is a flaw with Chicago, it is the pitching, though.

Cleveland Guardians: Less Power Than Tampa Bay

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a base hit during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power is the fatal flaw for the Rays and Cleveland has even less. The Guardians finished the 2026 season 27th in the league with just 162 total home runs. The only teams that finished with fewer were the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays.