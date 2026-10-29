3 Potential Fits for Michael King in Free Agency After Declining Player Option

Left-hander Tarik Skubal is expected to be one of the most coveted pitchers this offseason. But another talented hurler has reportedly entered free agency and could impact the pitching market.

Right-hander Michael King has declined his player option with the San Diego Padres and will become a free agent, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Padres last December but is opting out after a strong 2026 season. The former 12th-round pick set a new career high in innings pitched (185) and posted a 3.21 ERA in 32 regular-season starts for San Diego this year, while also producing a 0.64 ERA in three postseason games.

Here are three teams that could aggressively pursue adding King to their starting pitching staffs.

San Diego Padres

Sep 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although King is declining his player option, that doesn't necessarily rule out a return to the Padres on a new deal. The 31-year-old has been a key part of San Diego's pitching staff for the past three seasons, posting a 3.15 ERA in 78 games. If the right-hander signs elsewhere, that'd be a major hit to the Padres' 2027 pitching staff.

With his previous three-year, $75 million contract, King was expected to earn about $25 million a year for the next two seasons. But after his strong 2026 campaign, the 6-foot-3 righty could command offers closer to $30 million a year. If a bidding war breaks out, it'll be interesting to see how much the Padres are willing to spend to retain their ace.

Chicago Cubs

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like King, Chicago Cubs pitchers Clay Holmes and Matthew Boyd are declining their player options for 2027 to become free agents, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Kevin Gausman, Shota Imanaga, and David Peterson are also entering free agency, so the Cubs will clearly need to add some pitching this offseason.

If Chicago is looking to spend big on an ace, King could be a strong fit at the top of the team's rotation. But it remains to be seen exactly which pitchers the Cubs will target this offseason as they look to reshape their pitching staff.

New York Mets

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets are widely expected to be a major player in the Skubal sweepstakes. But if the southpaw signs elsewhere, the Mets could look to add another front-end starter like King.

King, who spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, was born in New York, went to high school in Rhode Island, and attended Boston College. So, if the 31-year-old wants to return to the East Coast, the Mets could be a potential landing spot.