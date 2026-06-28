2 Landing Spots for Carlos Mendoza after Firing from Mets

On Friday, the New York Mets made a change, firing their manager Carlos Mendoza after a dreadful start to the 2026 season. He helped lead the Mets to the National League championship series in 2024, but the Mets narrowly missed the postseason last year and are likely to miss again in 2026.

However, Mendoza's managerial career is far from over, and because of his early success with the Mets, he should be able to land another opportunity somewhere else. Here are two potential landings spots for the former Mets skipper if he wants to continue managing in the near future.

Los Angeles Angels

Jun 26, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki reacts in the fifth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Angels hired Kurt Suzuki to manage, he was only given a one-year contract, thanks in large part to Perry Minasian being in the final year of his deal. However, Minasian was recently fired, and while John Mozeliak has taken over for now, he likely won't stay long.

This means the next general manager of the Angels will have to choose a new manager. While Albert Pujols might be the frontrunner, Mendoza could make sense for the Angels. The main problem for the Halos is that they don't have a very bright future, but adding somebody established like Mendoza instead of simply promoting Pujols might be the best option.

Mendoza has experience as a major league coach and manager, and he was able to briefly turn around the Mets, so with Suzuki in the final year of his deal, perhaps the best option would be to go for somebody more established.

Boston Red Sox

May 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) sits in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox fired Alex Cora earlier this year. Chad Tracy is serving in an interim capacity, but the Red Sox too may want to go with someone more established. Unlike the Angels, the Red Sox have some promising pieces in place and a future to look forward to.

Mendoza could be the right guy to help right the ship for the Red Sox in the future. It remains to be seen how long they will keep Tracy, but Mendoza has had success, and going with somebody with more experience and a better track record might be the right call for the Red Sox as they focus on trying to bounce back from their early struggles in 2026.

It will be interesting to see what direction they decide to go, but if Mendoza could handle New York, he should be able to handle Boston as well.