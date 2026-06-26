Alex Cora, Albert Pujols, More Options to Replace Mets' Carlos Mendoza

The New York Mets made a big decision on Friday and opted to move on from manager Carlos Mendoza.

The decision arguably was a long time coming, and it's not necessarily his fault. New York is 34-47 on the season right now despite the second-highest tax payroll in baseball at just over $376.7 million. Some sort of change needed to be made. Mendoza is the one who is the fall guy, although there are plenty of issues in the organization beyond him. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns announced that Andy Green will be the club's interim manager, but that he will return to the front office after the season and New York will look for a new manager.

Who should New York target as its next manager? Here are four options.

Alex Cora

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) signs autographs for fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Cora is viewed as one of the best overall managers in baseball. The fact that the Boston Red Sox let him go early on this season was a bit ridiculous and hasn't saved their season. The Red Sox were 10-17 when Cora got fired. Since then, Boston has gone 23-29. This isn't about ripping Boston right now, though.

Cora is a World Series-winning manager who is highly respected around the league. He is the best manager candidate out there right now. So much so that the Philadelphia Phillies tried to hire him days after Boston fired him. Cora turned down the job, but what about in the offseason? New York needs to get him on the phone.

Albert Pujols

Dec 8, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Former Dominican Republic baseball player and manager Albert Pujols speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Pujols was in the manager cycle this past offseason. There was a time when it seemed like he would land the Los Angeles Angels job, but it didn't happen. He's out there for the taking and John Harper of SNY reported on Friday that he heard that Pujols has told friends that he would be interested in the Mets' job if it opened up. The Mets should absolutely call the legendary slugger.

Carlos Beltrán

Mets Carlos Beltran at bat against the Yankees in the second game of the subway series at Yankee Stadium June 26, 2005. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mets already hired him once before, why not again? He was going to be the club's manager, but the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal ruined that. He's still a member of the organization right now. The Mets clearly were impressed by Beltrán at one point. They should at least give him the chance to interview for the role.

Rocco Baldelli

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) talks with umpire Vic Carapazza (19) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Baldelli is a one-time Manager of the Year Award winner and was the manager of the Minnesota Twins for seven season. If the Mets want experience, Baldelli has it, to say the least.