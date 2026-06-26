Alex Cora, Albert Pujols, More Options to Replace Mets' Carlos Mendoza
In this story:
The New York Mets made a big decision on Friday and opted to move on from manager Carlos Mendoza.
The decision arguably was a long time coming, and it's not necessarily his fault. New York is 34-47 on the season right now despite the second-highest tax payroll in baseball at just over $376.7 million. Some sort of change needed to be made. Mendoza is the one who is the fall guy, although there are plenty of issues in the organization beyond him. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns announced that Andy Green will be the club's interim manager, but that he will return to the front office after the season and New York will look for a new manager.
Who should New York target as its next manager? Here are four options.
Alex Cora
Cora is viewed as one of the best overall managers in baseball. The fact that the Boston Red Sox let him go early on this season was a bit ridiculous and hasn't saved their season. The Red Sox were 10-17 when Cora got fired. Since then, Boston has gone 23-29. This isn't about ripping Boston right now, though.
Cora is a World Series-winning manager who is highly respected around the league. He is the best manager candidate out there right now. So much so that the Philadelphia Phillies tried to hire him days after Boston fired him. Cora turned down the job, but what about in the offseason? New York needs to get him on the phone.
Albert Pujols
Pujols was in the manager cycle this past offseason. There was a time when it seemed like he would land the Los Angeles Angels job, but it didn't happen. He's out there for the taking and John Harper of SNY reported on Friday that he heard that Pujols has told friends that he would be interested in the Mets' job if it opened up. The Mets should absolutely call the legendary slugger.
Carlos Beltrán
The Mets already hired him once before, why not again? He was going to be the club's manager, but the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal ruined that. He's still a member of the organization right now. The Mets clearly were impressed by Beltrán at one point. They should at least give him the chance to interview for the role.
Rocco Baldelli
Baldelli is a one-time Manager of the Year Award winner and was the manager of the Minnesota Twins for seven season. If the Mets want experience, Baldelli has it, to say the least.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com